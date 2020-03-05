Albany home damaged by early morning fire

Albany firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Madison St. SE at about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to spokeswoman Sandy Roberts.

Roberts said the fire was confined to the attic area, although there was extensive damage to the home’s roof.

The 1,050-square-foot home, owned by Tristan Bremer, is under renovation and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Roberts said 22 firefighters, plus a full complement of equipment and an ambulance, responded to the call.

Investigators remained on scene trying to determine the fire’s origin.

According to the Linn County Assessor’s Office, the home was built in 1964 and is valued at about $134,000.

