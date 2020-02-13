Albany hospital earns top Medicare rating

Samaritan Albany General Hospital is the first Samaritan-affiliated hospital to be awarded five out of five stars by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital improved its rating from three to four stars. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital retained their four-star CMS ratings from 2019 and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital retained their three-star rating.

The CMS five-star rating system for hospitals is based on performance in seven categories: mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

Within these categories, all five Samaritan-affiliated hospitals bested the national average in readmissions. Samaritan Albany, Samaritan Lebanon, Good Samaritan and Samaritan North Lincoln exceeded in patient experience; Samaritan Albany and Good Samaritan exceeded in safety of care; and Samaritan Albany, Samaritan Lebanon and Samaritan Pacific exceeded in timeliness of care.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Providing high-quality care to our patients is our highest priority and I am very proud of our entire Samaritan team for these recent star designations,” said Doug Boysen, president and CEO of Samaritan Health Services.