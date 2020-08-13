Albany man faces rape, sodomy charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Craig McNeil Ford, 35, of Albany has been charged with crimes including four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and tampering with physical evidence in a case involving a girl under the age of 16.

Ford appeared in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea. Security was set at $350,000. He remains lodged at the Linn County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Ford was interviewed and arrested by the Albany Police Department.

According to Linn County Circuit Court records, Ford allegedly had sexual relations with a female under 16 years of age on several occasions in both Oregon and Washington state between 2015 and 2018.

Ford also allegedly destroyed physical evidence involving the cases between July 7 and July 31, 2020.

According to public records, Ford began a relationship with the girl in in 2015 in Washington state.

During the course of police interviews with Ford, he reportedly admitted to sending the girl letters expressing his feeling for her, disguising them to make it appear he was a fellow student.