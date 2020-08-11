Albany man unscathed after branch traps him in truck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man's attempt to find a shady parking spot at his dermatologist office ended up being more that he bargained for when a maple branch broke falling over his pickup and trapping him in his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Conan McAlister said he had parked in the Silver Falls Dermatology parking lot for an appointment and was calling the office according Covid check in procedures when the incident happened.

"I started to dial," McAlister said "and crack, crack everything came down on the top of the truck."

The large branch fell down over his 2019 Honda Ridgeline and a SUV parked next to him.

"I kind of started laughing." McAlister said. "Oh my gosh, look what happens when I tried to take advantage of a shady spot."

"I couldn't quite get out at first," McAlister said. Albany fire department responded and "wedged the door...and I was able to get out."

McAlsiter waited at the scene for his wife to pick him up with plans of moving the truck once the tree branch was removed.

Until the branch is removed McAlister will not know how much damage his pickup suffered.

"I was just glad that nothing caved in on me," McAlister said.

