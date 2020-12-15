Albany man with multiple warrants arrested Sunday

Eric Maxfield, 34, of Albany was arrested Sunday afternoon on numerous charges dating back several months after a car chase in Albany.

He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Lt. Brandon Fountain of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Maxfield had outstanding warrants in Linn, Benton, Lane and Marion counties.

“We have kept an eye out for his vehicle for quite a while,” Fountain said. “We know he has been frequenting the area.”

Fountain said about 12:33 p.m., a deputy spotted Maxfield’s green 1994 Mazda pickup on Waverly Drive near the Santiam Highway.

When the deputy’s vehicle pulled behind Maxfield’s truck and attempted to stop it, Maxfield took off, Fountain said. On Queen Avenue, near the Evergreen Acres apartment complex, Maxfield’s vehicle struck a fence and a tree.

Fountain said Maxfield fled on foot and a while later he was found inside a camper in a driveway. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Maxfield said an Albany police dog was brought to the scene but was not used in Maxfield’s apprehension.

According to Linn County Circuit Court records, Maxfield had outstanding warrants for: