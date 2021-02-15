Albany Regional Museum reopens

The Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SE, will open to the public Tuesday after being closed for three months due to the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The museum will remain closed on Saturdays for now.
The museum will remain under new policies to comply with the state’s health and safety COVID-19 regulations.
The public can find a full list of changes at www.armuseum.com/coronavirus.
Some of the new procedures in place are:
• Anyone who is experiencing any illness is asked to remain home.
• Face coverings are required for everyone 5 years and older. Face coverings are encouraged for children ages 2-5.
• Hand sanitizer will be available with a touchless station at the front desk. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the museum.
• High-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times a day.
• Visitors will be asked to maintain 6-foot distances from others, except within a family group or for short interactions such as making a store purchase.
• Maximum occupancy is limited to 10 guests.
• The reference room will be available by appointment only.
• The children’s area is closed, and hands-on items have been removed from exhibits.
• Follow all posted signage and staff instructions.
• Rentals are not available currently.
• Programs, such as History Bites, will remain virtual for the near future.
For more information, visit www.armuseum.com or facebook.com/albanyregionalmuseum.
You can also email info@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.