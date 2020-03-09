Albany students learning life-saving skills

The old adage was that kids needed to learn the 3 Rs — readin’, 'ritin’ and ‘rithmetic.
In Albany schools, there is also a fourth “R” — resuscitation. As in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.
For the last three years, 8th-grade students in Greater Albany Public Schools have learned the life-saving skills of CPR and how to use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) thanks to funding from the Albany Public Safety Foundation.
Sandy Roberts, spokeswoman for the Albany Fire Department, said the program has trained 2,367 young people, who are also encouraged to pass their newly learned skills onto other students and adults as well.
Roberts recently briefed foundation board members Jim Merryman and Ryan Hanson on this year’s program, which started in October and wrapped up at the end of February.
“Our first classes of students are now sophomores in high school,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the program teaches students to think about the “rule of 2s.”
“That means two hands, two chest compressions, two inches deep for two minutes,” Roberts said.
Students receive an information card to keep with them and they also can practice after their program on inflatable dummies loaned to their classes by the foundation.
Total annual program cost is about $11,000 per year, which is covered by businesses and individual donors to the foundation.
“When it comes to cardiac arrest, the patient’s chances of survival decrease 10% for every minute they don’t receive CPR,” Roberts said. “Our average response time is 5 to 6 minutes, so if there I someone on-site who is trained in CPR and willing to jump in, that patient’s chances of survival increase significantly.”
Roberts said the goal is to get “as many people as possible,” trained in CPR.
She said EMTs responded to nine cardiac arrest calls in January.
“Pulse Point will now notify the public of cardiac arrests in public places,” Roberts said. “If you are within one-quarter mile of an incident, you can choose to respond.”
Roberts said the program encourages young people to take home a video and train three other people.
“If they do, they will earn a gift card from Dutch Bros.,” she said. “We had one student who took the program to the Boys & Girls Club and trained 15 other students.”
Roberts said some students are leery about performing CPR, fearing they may hurt the patient.
“We tell them that person is dead, so anything they do will help them,” Roberts said. “The person suffering cardiac arrest wants someone pounding on their chest as soon as possible.”
Roberts said the foundation’s financial support is vital. There would not be a program without it.
“All of our staff folks are on overtime for these trainings,” she said. “It’s just not in our budget. The foundation covers all overtime and material costs.”
Roberts said the program takes up a full day and is coordinated through different programs at each school such as physical education, science and health classes.
Roberts said that she hopes to expand the program to include a training session for adults, but in Spanish.
“We want everyone to know CPR,” she said.
Roberts said the programs work. She pointed to nearby Salem, which has improved its “save rate” for cardiac arrest patients to 50% compared to a national average of 32%.
The city’s Fire Department and foundation have taught nearly 18,000 students CPR and how to use AEDs.
The Albany foundation also supports programs through the Albany Police Department including BULB (Bringing Up Learning and Behavior) and Shop With a Cop.
“Anything we can do to help put kids and people in uniform together in a positive way is important,” Merryman said.