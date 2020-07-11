Albany summer passport program underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s time again to head out into the wilds of Albany for the 2020 Albany Summer Explorer/Passport Program, which kicked off July 6.

The program is free and offered through a partnership with the Albany Visitors Association, city of Albany, Albany Regional Museum, Albany Downtown Association and the Monteith Historical Society.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new physically distanced approach will be in place. All of the Explorer/Passport sponsors are following state and federal guidelines about re-opening businesses, parks and keeping children safe.

In past years, the program started at the beginning of summer with a kick-off party and concluded at the end of August with a party to draw for the grand prizes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those parties will not take place. And passports will not be handed out at the Albany Visitors Association.

Instead, kids can download and print a form to create their own passport (more on that later). And they will not be asked to enter businesses in order to retrieve information or have their passports stamped.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of adventure and weekly treasure to be had. Here’s how it will work: