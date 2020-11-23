Albany teen returned home from Kansas

A 16-year-old girl from Albany, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 31, has been found and returned to her family, according to the Albany Police Department.

Officials said the girl was with Keith O’Kalani Luis Campo, a registered sex offender from Klamath Falls. He is believed to also have stolen a car from the Salem area, police said.

Albany police detectives investigated digital clues left by the girl and Campo and were able to trace their movement from Albany to Klamath Falls and then to Herington, Kansas.

With assistance from law enforcement officers in Kansas, Campo and the girl were located and the girl was placed in protective custody.

Campo was arrested and lodged at the Dickinson County Jail in Abilene, Kansas.

He was charged with endangering a child, violating the Offender Registration Act, felony theft of property/services, contributing to child misconduct by sheltering or concealing a runaway and aggravated interference with parental custody.

On Nov. 12, the girl and her parents were reunited at Portland International Airport.

Albany police detectives and federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Marshals Service are continuing to work on this case and Campo may be facing additional charges.

