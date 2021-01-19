Albany woman charged with embezzling Linn County funds

Angela Renee Adams, 48, of Albany was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges relating to the alleged embezzlement of about $235,000 from the Linn County Planning and Building Department.

Adams was lodged in the Linn County Jail on 10 counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of first-degree theft.

Sheriff Jim Yon said that in March, a Linn County employee told former Linn County Administrator Ralph Wyatt that they suspected that Adams, who was the Planning and Building Department office manager, was stealing money.

Wyatt requested a financial audit of the department. The audit took place in November, and officials said it revealed financial discrepancies.

Wyatt then requested that the Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yon said detectives interviewed numerous Linn County employees and served a search warrant and numerous subpoenas related to the investigation. Detectives were able to determine that approximately $235,000 in cash payments made to the Linn County Planning and Building Department had not been deposited with the Linn County Treasurer’s Office over the last eight years, he added.