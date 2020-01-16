Arrests, charges filed in Crabtree drug raid

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon credits a strong Neighborhood Watch program with information that led to drug-related search warrants and 20 arrests Wednesday morning at two locations in Crabtree.

"We met with them a few months ago and we have been communicating since then," he said. "We also talked with staff from Linn County Planning and Building and everything came together.”

The Linn and Marion county SWAT teams were aided by the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Polk County drug team, Oregon State Police and Corvallis Police Department.

“We had about 35 law enforcement people in all,” Yon said.

The search warrants were served at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, including at 37565 Hungry Hill Drive. Some 20 persons were detained at that site. Yon said his deputies employed the county’s drone with a heat sensor because the sprawling property has a main residence, several trailers and other vehicles.

Methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and firearms were found at this site. One of firearms seized was confirmed to have been reported stolen from Marion County.