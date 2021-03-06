As counties get more vaccine, more volunteers needed

North Albany resident Karen Fitzgerald had many rewarding moments during her 42 years as a registered nurse, serving communities from New Hampshire to Oregon.
But Fitzgerald says her volunteer work at the Linn County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics the last two months has been extremely gratifying.
“I just want to help,” Fitzgerald said. “I love it. Everyone is so grateful they can get immunized. It really makes people happy, and they frequently thank the volunteers.”
Fitzgerald retired in 2019 and signed up with the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers (serv-or.org) this January.
Thursday morning Fitzgerald was one of more than 50 volunteers assisting with a clinic at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, one of four clinics held during the week. Her job for the day was filling syringes with vaccine doses.
“People leave here with a smile on their face,” Fitzgerald said. “They are so well organized. They have the process down pat.”
Fitzgerald said she volunteers two to three days a week, depending on the number of doses expected to be given each day.
Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble said the average wait time for shot recipients was just three minutes this past week.
“I don’t think it’s possible to be faster or more efficient,” Noble said. “This is a wartime effort, and everyone is answering the call to make customer service our priority.”
Noble said Linn County provided 24,000 shots during the week and is gearing up to do even more by the end of March.
“We’re being told that our allocation of doses is going to increase significantly about March 22,” Noble said.
If so, Linn County will provide vaccinations five days per week instead of four, which will require even more volunteers.
Linn County emergency preparedness coordinator Neva Anderson said the clinics would not be possible without the nearly 700 medically trained volunteers registered with www.serv-or.org.
“Volunteers make up 95% of our clinic staff,” Anderson said. “We have 50 to 75 volunteers per day, and if we add another day and get more doses, we will need more people.”
Anderson said volunteers are mostly local, but some come from Portland, Eugene, Springfield and even as far away as Coos Bay.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a medical background, but it can be varied, Anderson said, from physicians and anesthesiologists to nurses, veterinarians, dentists and dental assistants.
“We’ve had volunteers who are students at OHSU and from our local medical college,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the clinic staff members have been providing about 1,600 to 2,500 shots per day from Pfizer and Moderna. The county received a small supply — about 100 doses — of the newly approved single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson this past week.
Anderson encouraged people with medical backgrounds to visit the serv-or.org website or its link on the Linn County Public Health website, www.linncountyhealth.org.
“Once they sign up, they will receive a volunteer packet and there will be a background check,” Anderson said. There is also a brief refresher training session.
For their service, volunteers receive refreshments during the day and a challenge coin of appreciation.
To learn more about volunteering, call Linn County Public Health at 541-967-3888.
Spokeswoman Alyssa Rash said Benton County is also anticipating the addition of more vaccine doses in coming weeks and is in the process of “compiling documentation to complete a serv-or.org request.”
Currently Samaritan Health Services has provided staffing for the twice-weekly clinics held at Reser Stadium.
“We are planning to increase our outreach with vaccination clinics in rural areas and different locations,” Rash said. “We will definitely need more staffing.”
Rash reminded people to visit the Benton County COVID-19 website at www.co.benton.or.us/covid19.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.