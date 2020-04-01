Aumsville man faces crash charges

LYONS — An Aumsville man was arrested by Linn County deputies about 5:43 p.m. Monday after he crashed a vehicle into a tree on Lyons-Mill City Drive, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.

Deputies learned the operator, Hunter Crawford, 19, from Aumsville, had taken his grandparents’ vehicle without permission.

Yon said a female passenger had been transported by medics to Santiam Hospital for a serious injury.

Deputies conducted a DUII investigation and found Hunter impaired.

Deputies transported Crawford to the Stayton Police Department for further investigation. Yon said Crawford attempted to escape from the deputies after exiting the patrol vehicle, but he was stopped. The investigation showed he was under the influence of cannabis and a depressant. He also reportedly damaged the deputies’ police vehicle while being transported.

Crawford was taken to Linn County Jail where he was lodged. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, third-degree assault, third-degree attempted escape, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of a burglary tool or theft device and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Yon said deputies were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Stayton Police Department and Lyons Fire Department.

