Benton County Sheriff's Office enacts COVID-19 changes

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will continue to patrol and respond to calls, but some calls for service will be handled by phone in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sheriff Scott Jackson.
Deputies have also been instructed to take additional precautions when reasonable to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jackson said.
The records lobby at 180 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, is closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time. The public can call 541-766-6858 for non-emergency matters.
Other changes include:
• Concealed handgun license appointments are suspended until at least April 20. Call 541-766-6606 or email katy.kuhnert@co.benton.or.us to reschedule an appointment.
• The office is no longer offering fingerprint services for the public. Healthcare workers in need of fingerprints for licensing purposes may contact katy.kuhnert@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6606 for assistance. A precautionary health screening will be conducted prior to entering the building.
• Ride-along applications are not being accepted.
• The Benton County Jail has suspended all social in-person visits. However, 30-minute calls and off-site video visitations are allowed. For further jail operation questions, call 541-766-6866.
• Civil process is restricted to restraining orders and emergency protection orders only. The office will not serve other legal papers at this time.
Call 541-766-6858 for more information or visit www.co.benton.or.us/sheriff.