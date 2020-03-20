Benton County Sheriff's Office enacts COVID-19 changes

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will continue to patrol and respond to calls, but some calls for service will be handled by phone in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sheriff Scott Jackson.

Deputies have also been instructed to take additional precautions when reasonable to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jackson said.

The records lobby at 180 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, is closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time. The public can call 541-766-6858 for non-emergency matters.

Other changes include:

• Concealed handgun license appointments are suspended until at least April 20. Call 541-766-6606 or email katy.kuhnert@co.benton.or.us to reschedule an appointment.

• The office is no longer offering fingerprint services for the public. Healthcare workers in need of fingerprints for licensing purposes may contact katy.kuhnert@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6606 for assistance. A precautionary health screening will be conducted prior to entering the building.

• Ride-along applications are not being accepted.