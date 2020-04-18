Blood donors turn out in Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Red Cross staff had a goal of 51 people giving blood Friday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

Some 69 donors signed up, according to Julie Troedsson, account manager from Salem.

Troedsson said the Red Cross has seen a major drop in blood donors with building closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Fair & Expo Center location was suggested by Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker.

“We are setting up our blood drives by appointment only,” Troedsson said. “We schedule donors in 15-minute blocks.”

Troedsson said donors can visit www.redcrossblood.org to determine when and where the next blood drive will be held and to schedule their time to donate.

“We are encouraged that the Albany blood drives have been full,” Troedsson said. “The next one will be May 5 at Heritage Mall. Everyone has been generous to reach out to us and open up space.”

Red Cross officials want the public to know that safety protocols are in place to protect donors and staff at blood drives.

Safety measures include:

— Wearing gloves and changing them often