Breach of timber contract lawsuit: now what?

It’s been a month since a jury awarded 13 Oregon counties and 151 taxing districts $1.1 billion after a month-long class action breach of contract lawsuit that was heard in Linn County Circuit Court in Albany.
Class members argued that the Oregon Department of Forestry had failed to live up to a 1941 statute that formed the state forest system and for almost 20 years has failed to maximize annual timber sale revenues to counties in which state forest lands are located.
Linn County’s total share of past and future damages is about $51 million, and Benton’s share is about $6.7 million in the verdict announced Nov. 20.
So what happens now?
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said the Department of Justice had until Friday to file arguments as to why the jury’s verdict should be put aside.
Nyquist, however, also noted that as of Friday interest on the damages would start to accrue at 9%. "That’s about $8 million per month.," Nyquist said.
State’s attorneys repeatedly said during the trial that the case would likely not be decided locally, but in the court of appeals. Nyquist said that if it takes three or four years for the lawsuit to wend its way through the appeals process, the $1.1 billion judgment could grow to about $1.5 billion.
Nyquist said he has been meeting with members of the class action.
"We're working through the claims process and what that will look like,” Nyquist said. “Ultimately Judge (Thomas) McHill will have to approve those plans.”
For example, Nyquist noted that Linn-Benton Community College will receive funds from both counties, since both counties were class members and both counties are included in the BCC district.
“We’ve also been talking with policy makers at all levels about what the verdict means,” Nyquist said. “Where do we go from here?”
Nyquist said those conversations include the possibility of a financial settlement.
“Folks are grappling with the size of the verdict and just how it will be paid out,” Nyquist said. “It really puts in perspective what the cost of the state’s failure to meet promised harvest levels has cost taxpayers. In 1998, the Oregon Department of Forestry embarked on a new path called structure based management. It did not work and it has not been used by any other state.”
Nyquist said some people have written letters to the editor that assert the financial return to residents is negligible, or for some counties, the verdict will actually cost residents.
Actual losses
But Nyquist said the lawsuit puts a dollar amount to the actual losses counties and districts have suffered for almost 20 years.
“The truth is that every community in the state has been a loser since 2001,” Nyquist said. “Had the state forests been managed with the wood emphasis model, schools would have received more money. Every school district in the state would have benefited had the forests been managed differently.”
And, Nyquist said, the wood emphasis model, would still not cut as much timber as the state forests grow each year.
“The estimate is that even harvesting trees on a 50-year rotation, the state forests would add 40% more growth annually than is cut,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist also noted that the jury awarded the class members $680 million in past damages.
“But, that also means the state didn’t receive about $390 million as its share of those annual timber sales,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist said the Department of Forestry’s decision to use a structure based management process was “all about creating a forest of dreams for an owl that never showed up.”
And, he added, the ODF's policy came at a time when the department was struggling to be financially viable because the majority of its annual budget is funded through the timber sale program.
Nyquist said the question to be answered is how the Department of Forestry will move forward with its annual management plans if an appeals process requires the next three or four years to play out.
“We believe there is an opportunity for reasonable people to come together to craft a reasonable vision for the asset going forward and for future generations,” Nyquist said.
Forest planning
Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto chairs the Council of Forest Trust Lands Counties and has met with Board of Forestry and Oregon Department of Forestry staff members in recent weeks.
“The department’s stance is that they are going to continue as they have since they have released a Draft Forest Management Plan and a Habitat Conservation Plan,” Yamamoto said. “They believe the lawsuit will be appealed.”
Yamamoto said the 13 counties in the lawsuit “have the perfect way the department can come out of its financial crisis and that is to cut more wood.”
Yamamoto said the draft Forest Management Plan is “so vague, it doesn’t mean anything. It doesn’t talk about volume levels or cutting more wood.”
Yamamoto called the document “counter-intuitive” in light of the court’s $1.1 billion judgment in favor of the counties and 151 taxing districts.
“Once a final judgment is entered in a few days, interest of $260,000 per day starts accruing,” Yamamoto said. “Does that make sense to anyone? The state needs to come up with a reasonable settlement offer that makes sense to both parties. But I’m not seeing that and that’s sad.”
Recently, the Oregon Department of Forestry held its first public comment session focusing on the proposed 2020 forest management plan.
In September, the department held a Measurable Outcomes Workshop. In a 63-page report issued this month, the report’s introduction noted, “The Oregon Board of Forestry concluded in 2012 that the current approach for managing state forests was not financially viable and a Board of Forestry subcommittee was formed to address the issues.”
The report notes that if the Department of Forestry continued to rely on timber sales revenues to fund all programs including staffing, recreation and education programs, “there would need to be a 30% increase in harvest levels.”
The Board of Forestry directed the financial committee to “develop a new forest management plan that is both financially viable and improves conservation in state forestlands.”
Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, said one way the state could pay the $1.1 billion is through Oregon Lottery bonds.
“Since 1989, the state has used Lottery bonds to fund more than $400 million for Portland’s light rail system,” Boshart Davis said. “It’s been used for the Portland metro project, south metro and Milwaukee extension.”
Boshart Davis said the recent lawsuit judgment shows that “when the state makes inappropriate or irresponsible decisions, we all lose. The counties have lost millions of dollars in revenue over the years and now, in having to pay things off, we all lose.”
Boshart Davis said the judgment did not take into consideration other effects of lost timber harvest revenues to communities.
“It affected people’s livelihoods, schools, many things for which it is hard to put a number on,” Boshart Davis said.
State Senator Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, said she has met with state officials and they “are willing to come to the table to negotiate what an appropriate payment to the counties might be to resolve this issue. The Legislature is not engaged on the issue at this point. It’s not a bill, but people are willing to sit back down and get money to the counties.”
Case history
The lawsuit was filed in March 2016. The class members charged that in 1998, the Board of Forestry changed what the term “greatest permanent value” meant in dealing with timber harvests on more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands in 15 Oregon counties.
Clatsop County, which is home to a large share of those state lands — opted out of the lawsuit. And Judge McHill ruled late in deliberations that Klamath County could not be included because its state lands are managed under the rule as it was applied prior to 1998.
Oregon State Forests were created from the Forest Acquisition Acts of 1939 and 1941. The state agreed to take possession of hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly cut-over and burned forestlands that private companies had let go back to counties for unpaid taxes.
Because the nation was in the grip of the Great Depression the landowners did not want to invest money in replanting trees, knowing it would take decades before they could recoup their investments with timber harvests.
Oregon Gov. Charles Sprague and others had wanted to create a state forest system, thereby also creating a permanent timber economy for the state for many years.
In return for deeding the lands to the state, the counties would receive two-thirds of timber sale harvest revenues and the state would keep one-third as a management fee. The counties also helped fund reforestation of the lands.
Timber management would be based on “greatest permanent value,” which the counties showed that in 1941 meant greatest monetary value.
Attorneys for the class members argued that the Board of Forestry changed the meaning of the term, without considering the counties as equal partners. They argued contract changes required approval by all contract parties.
Forest management changes cost counties about $35 million per year, experts said during the trial.
The counties had originally asked for $1.4 billion in current and future damages, but amend that to about $1.1 billion, based on a recalculation of future damages when the trial began.