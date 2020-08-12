Brownsville readies for 133rd Pioneer Picnic weekend

Grand marshals will be Floyd and Betty Jo Smith, whose families arrived in the valley by wagon train in 1845.

Their family has farmed the same land for eight generations, more than 150 years.

The Kiddie Shoebox Parade will be held Friday and Saturday at the Senior Center/American Legion building windows. Judging will be at noon on Friday. It is organized by the Pollyanna Club.

A reverse parade — in which residents decorate their yards and folks drive by — will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The theme is “Pioneer Farming.”

Awards will be presented, including Court’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Picnic Director’s Choice and People’s Choice.

Maps will be available for pickup in front of the Pioneer Picture Gallery Saturday morning, and this is also where participants can vote for the People’s Choice award.

The event is organized by the Central Linn Lions Club.

The annual Linn County Pioneer Picnic’s board of directors are: Debie Wyne, president; Linda McCormick, vice president; Holly Gosda, secretary; Leisa Keyser, treasurer; Edd Farwell, Karen Grant, Betsy Ramshur, directors; and Jenna Stutsman and Celia Lemhouse, members.