BROWNSVILLE — The public is invited to help light the community Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Friday on Spaulding Avenue.

There will be caroling and a candle lighting ceremony in addition to lighting the holiday tree.

Families can also pick up a copy of the community’s holiday lights map and take a tour of local homes decorated for the season.

