Businesses dip their toes into new reality

When the state first shut down, allowing only curbside and delivery service for restaurants, Turkins and her husband worked to fulfill orders. Not just to keep the doors open, but to provide for her special clientele.

The restaurant is gluten-free, one of the few in the area, and works with customers to meet their dietary needs. So the business's meal prep service never stopped during the closure.

"Our customers, they're health-conscious but not because they want to be," Turkins said. "Some have to be."

Customers' health played a role in the decision for Squirrel's Tavern in Corvallis to close as well.

Owner Greg Little said the business was open for five days in March serving to-go orders, but after that he closed the doors.

"We all decided we wanted to flatten the curve and be respectful of what was going on," he said. "We felt like we didn't need to be opened."

A backroom remodel has helped pass the time, but as Benton County continues to open, Squirrel's Tavern is considering its options.