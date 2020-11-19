CARES Act money to aid Linn, Benton small businesses

Linn and Benton County commissioners will soon be able to assist small business owners with federal CARES Act funds being allocated by the state.

Gov. Kate Brown announced this week that the state will divide $55 million among Oregon's 36 counties, with the amount each receives based on population.

Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he and fellow Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker will develop a plan on how to distribute approximately $1.4 million at their meeting on Tuesday.

“Clearly, we’ve been asking for help for small business for some time,” Nyquist said. “We are pleasantly surprised, and we will be working through the details.”

Nyquist said the logical next step would be to “leverage this money with the outreach work already being done by the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce.”

Nyquist said the small business community “appreciates the governor’s acknowledgement of how her two-week freeze order is affecting small business,” but added that to have real impact, “she should put another zero behind the figure.”

Nyquist said that if 500 small businesses in Linn County apply for assistance, the payout would be about $3,000 each.

