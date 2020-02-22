Carousel adds new unicorn; museum gets a boost

“We know how important the carousel is to Albany and we wanted to embrace this museum project,” she said. “This money is in keeping with the carousel’s mission of offering something for people of all ages.”

According to Middelstadt, having carousels in Salem, Albany and Cottage Grove gives travelers opportunities to enjoy such attractions within easy driving distance of each other.

“It’s really nice having so many carousels in this region,” she said.

Upcoming events at the Albany carousel include sensory-friendly rides at $2 apiece from 10 a.m. to noon on April 4.

“We will slow the mechanism down and there won’t be any music,” Burris said.

An adults-only Kentucky Derby fundraiser for the carousel is set for May 2. Admission is $50 per person or $75, which includes a souvenir glass. The first drink is courtesy of the Natty Dresser, Burris said. Tickets are available at www.albanycarousel.com.

“We’re super excited about this,” Burris said. “There will be mint juleps and a southern-style buffet. Guests will be able to bet on our ponies and can turn their winnings into Derby Dollars that can be used in our silent auction.”

The 22,000-square-foot Historic Albany Carousel & Museum opened in August 2017 after 14 years of development. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit https://albanycarousel.com/ or 541-497-2934.

