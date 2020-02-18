Cascadia Cave will be March 6 lecture topic

BROWNSVILLE — The 10,000-year-old Cascadia Cave will be the subject of a the Linn County Historical Museum’s lecture series at 7 p.m. on March 6 at the First Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane, Brownsville.

Brownsville resident Paul Baxter will present “Long Story Short, Cascadia Cave Turns 10,000.” Cascadia Cave, located east of Sweet Home near the South Santiam River, was long used by the Kalapuyans as a regular late summer and early fall stopping place. Artifacts found associated with the site tell a rich story of its importance to the native people for at least 10,000 years.

Baxter recently retired as staff archaeologist at the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History.

The first lecture at the Box Car Theatre was standing-room-only, so the upcoming lecture will be held at the First Baptist Church, which will offer plenty of seating.

The museum will be open from 6 to 6:45 p.m. for anyone who would like to view the new exhibit before going to the lecture.

The third lecture also has a new date, Friday, April 17. Tom Connolly, PhD, will present “Kalapuyan Archaeology; The Cultural Record Before 1800.”

The museum is located at 101 Park Ave.

For more information, call 541-466-3390, or check the museum’s Facebook page.

