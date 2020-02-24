Catalytic converter thefts growing nationwide

A couple thieves spoiled the Valentine’s Day cheer at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, after they stole the catalytic converter off a small bus used to transport children to the Y’s after-school program.
Employee Mecha Larson discovered the problem when she started the vehicle’s engine and heard an unusual noise.
Not knowing what caused the noise, staff had little choice but to find other rental vans to make the rounds and called Roberson Ford to diagnose the issue.
With only 45 minutes before the children were to be picked up, time was precious, but staff found vehicles — including appropriate booster seats for the younger kids — and made pickups on time.
It’s a story being played out across the country. Most people have heard about catalytic converters, but it’s a sure bet that unless the part fails emitting a noxious odor, hey seldom if ever think about it even though they have been a part of vehicle exhaust systems since the mid-1970s.
That is until the price of rhodium, platinum and palladium soared, making catalytic converters prime targets for thieves. A few years ago, rhodium could be purchased on the commodities market for about $600 per ounce. Today, it will fetch $11,000 per ounce.
YMCA executive director Christopher Reese said the cost to replace the converter was about $1,700.
“We were able to replace it with a straight pipe for about $300, which is legal on this vehicle,” Reese said.
Reese said video footage shows two men on bicycles appear to be the culprits shortly before 5 a.m. Feb. 14.
“It’s too bad can’t leave a van that helps our school-age children with their after school programs while their parents are at work,” Reese said. “Now, we can’t leave it in our parking lot for fear of parts being stolen.”
Reese said he is grateful the Albany Police Department is taking the issue seriously and working with the YMCA to find the culprits. The video has been turned over to the department.
Jay Burcham, owner of Burcham’s Metals, said that sadly, thefts will likely go up as long as the precious metals prices remain high.
He said sales of stolen converters appear to be made privately from buyers who pay cash and don’t ask questions.
His employees gather considerable information from all customers, including videos of transactions, legal identification and photos, license plate numbers of vehicles as well as the make, model and color of vehicles.
And if a stolen catalytic converter does comes into the shop, his staff will provide as much information as possible to law enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re not somebody that a thief readily comes to because of the practices we have in place,” Burcham said.
Almost daily, mid-valley police reports include notations that catalytic converters were stolen sometime overnight from church vans, trucks and cars.
Lt. Travis Giboney of the Albany Police Department said the department had a call on Feb. 10 about a catalytic converter taken from a vehicle in a fenced area on 34th Ave., on Feb. 11 one was taken froma church bus, on Feb. 13, the Family Tree Relief Nursery vehicle was hit, the YMCA incident was on Feb. 14 and on Feb. 20, a city shuttle bus was a target.
“It seems the bigger the catalytic converter, the more thieves want it,” Giboney said. “Like because there are more precious metals in them.”
Giboney advises the public to call the police department at 541-917-7680 anytime they notice anything unusual in their neighborhood.
“Also, since this type of theft involves a saw or grinder, pay attention to grinding or cutting sounds late at night or really early in the morning, unusual times,” Giboney said.
If your home has some type of video recording device, those videos are also valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement agencies.
“Basically, if it looks like a car prowl, call it in,” Giboney said.
Taller vehicles such as trucks and vans are easier targets. A thief can easily use a hacksaw to cut the exhaust pipe and release the catalytic converter in minutes.
Catalytic converters use a honeycomb structure made of ceramic coated with “catalysts”, the precious metals that quickly break down toxic molecules.
In the United States, catalytic converters began showing up on vehicles in the mid-1970s and by 1981 became standard equipment.
Mid-valley residents who own Toyota Prius hybrid vehicles may want to take extra precautions to keep them safe. A CBS television station in San Mateo, California, reports catalytic converter thefts from Prius models are skyrocketing and replacing them can cost from $2,500 to $3,000.
The Merced Sun newspaper reported last week that a local man had been arrested and charged with stealing more than 70 catalytic converters that were found in a storage locker. They were valued at more than $20,000.
In Buffalo, New York, thieves have taken catalytic converters off motor homes and even a truck used to plow snow.
In Genesee County, Michigan, there have been more reports of more than 100 catalytic converter thefts since mid-October.
Commercial grade catalytic converter locks can be purchased for less than $200. They are made of airplane-grade wire rope that is nearly impossible to cut with a hacksaw. Lesser priced cable systems are also available.
Vehicles can also be parked in a garage in a heavily lighted area that may discourage potential thieves.