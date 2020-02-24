Catalytic converter thefts growing nationwide

“We were able to replace it with a straight pipe for about $300, which is legal on this vehicle,” Reese said.

Reese said video footage shows two men on bicycles appear to be the culprits shortly before 5 a.m. Feb. 14.

“It’s too bad can’t leave a van that helps our school-age children with their after school programs while their parents are at work,” Reese said. “Now, we can’t leave it in our parking lot for fear of parts being stolen.”

Reese said he is grateful the Albany Police Department is taking the issue seriously and working with the YMCA to find the culprits. The video has been turned over to the department.

Jay Burcham, owner of Burcham’s Metals, said that sadly, thefts will likely go up as long as the precious metals prices remain high.

He said sales of stolen converters appear to be made privately from buyers who pay cash and don’t ask questions.

His employees gather considerable information from all customers, including videos of transactions, legal identification and photos, license plate numbers of vehicles as well as the make, model and color of vehicles.