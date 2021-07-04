Celebrating the Fourth in Harrisburg

Horns honked, whistles blew, flags waved and the crowd cheered as a parade Sunday morning in Harrisburg morphed into one of the largest in recent memory.
“This year we are actually doing this low-key,” said Rhonda Giles, president of Harrisburg’s Festival and Events Association, who said they did not do their normal advertising and promotions campaign of past years.
“Despite that we think this year might be our biggest parade,” Giles said. “We had online over 80 entries, and quite frankly most of our participants don't register ‘til the day of.”
The lack of public notices didn’t stop the Johnson family from Sherwood. Although they have no ties to the area they came down because of the quality of parade, Matt Johnson said.
With the entries waiting for the start, lined up for several blocks of Smith Street, Joshua Meyers, 6, had his eyes fixed on “the train,” which actually was a 105-year-old Case farm steam engine that has led the parade for several years.
“We started running it in 2010 or so,” said Bob Biswell of Junction City. “It was here at the museum. We got it up and running and certified with the state boiler inspector.”
As the 1916 Case puffed steam and bellowed its whistle, children covered their ears and watched the parade get underway.
“I am excited about this,” said Laura Meyers of Harrisburg while holding her grandchildren, Rachel Meyers, 3, and Elliott Meyers, 4, visiting from the Portland area. “This is great. I think this is small-town America, we are super, super blessed to be part of it.”
“This is a special time,” said Harrisburg native Matt DeWall. Last year their family celebrated the Fourth on the family farm.
“The kids missed the parade,” Stacy Dewall said in regards to last year’s COVID restrictions. “This morning was like Christmas to my kids.”
Grand Marshall Byrdene Brown, 90, rode in a convertible along the parade route. Brown, a Sweet Home native, moved to Harrisburg 45 years ago.
“I feel like it's really an honor, probably more of an honor than I really deserved,” said Brown. She was known in the community for both operating the Harrisburg Cafe and supplying countless brownies and cookies to her grandchildren’s sports teams for more than 20 years.
“This is our 69th annual parade and fireworks,” Giles said. “We've been doing this for many more years than that but we have had 69 consecutive years of the parade. Last year we weren’t able to do the fireworks but we were able to do our parade. But we did it in a little different format than we would normally do.”
The parade last year was a reverse parade with spectators driving by 45 entries.
Several classic cars and trucks paraded along the route, including a 1936 Chevrolet driven by Forrest Champers of Philomath. The pickup was originally in parts at his late uncle Jim Watson’s home in Harrisburg. After Watson passed away, the family put the truck together and have been parading it in Watson's honor for several years.
Cody Chambers of Philomath sat in the back of the truck wearing the same hat he wore while celebrating Fourth of July activities as a toddler in Harrisburg.
Another parade entry in memoriam was KC Coon’s mini Jeep. Coon, who lives in the Peoria area, drove a creation constructed by John Fruetal, who passed away last month at the age of 92.
“He built a lot of farm equipment and did a lot with the community,” Coon said. “He built this years ago. .. I figured I’d do this in honor of John and get in the parade because he liked to come down here and get in the parade with different things he built.”
As the parade came to a close, two Oregon Air National Guard jets saluted the parade route with a flyover as Biswell and the 1906 Case tractor turned back on Smith Street following the last entry to close out the parade he started.