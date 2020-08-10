Colette Bakery & Bistro offers taste of France

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — Chelly Bouferrache left Lebanon the day after she graduated from high school in June 1987 to see the world, but she always kept in touch with her hometown and visited often since her family still lives there.

It was during her travels in Europe several years ago when Bouferrache learned about the wonders of French pastries.

“They are unlike anywhere else,” Bouferrache said. “The French use fresh cream, butter and more butter. Everything is fresh.”

Since April, Bouferrache has shared a taste of France to Linn County with her Colette Bakery & Bistro, housed in the lobby of the historic Lebanon Hotel at 661 Main St. in downtown Lebanon. The 82-room hotel was built in 1913.

Bouferrache and her three children moved back to Lebanon six years ago after spending several years in Portland — where at times she taught swimming lessons to French children — and a year in Bend. The move was predicated in part on the family’s love of horses. Her 12-year-old daughter is active with rodeo events.