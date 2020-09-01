Commissioners approve youth programs grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the second phase of a program to give more than $700,000 in grants to area organizations to develop after-school programs for children, extending the application deadline until Sept. 15.

“It’s encouraging that we are receiving applications from rural communities,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.

Applications can be found on the county’s website at http://www.co.linn.or.us/YouthGrant.pdf.

Last month the commissioners committed $1 million in federal pandemic pass-through money to programs that will enhance socialization for children through sports, music and outdoor activities.

The program is the county’s way of assisting children since most school programs will be online and not in person due to state COVID-19 distancing orders.

Projects approved during the first round of applications are:

• Legacy Ballet: install exterior door, $3,750; virtual performances, $11,250. Will serve up to 300 youth.