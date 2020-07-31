Commissioners, chambers to aid small businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County will partner with the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce to help local small businesses access federal financial assistance due to economic issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed this week to allocate $15,000 per month from August through December to each operation. The funds will come from federal reimbursements associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to help small businesses keep their heads above water,” Board Chair Nyquist said. “There is a new economic relief package before Congress that will provide benefits to small businesses.”

Nyquist said the problem is that many small businesses don’t know how to access that help.

“This has gone on longer than any small business owners would have imagined when the governor closed the state’s economy down in March,” Nyquist said. “The fact there are so many small businesses still around is amazing in itself, but it will be nearly impossible for many of them to get through the next two or three months without some help.”

Nyquist added, “I can’t encourage small business owners enough to hang in there, to stick with it. We will see better days.”