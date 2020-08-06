Commissioners hope to ease COVID-19 issues for kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday morning, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker announced their plans to declare an emergency concerning children and school reopening issues. Wednesday, they made it official, signing a one-page Declaration of Local Emergency.

The declaration notes the board’s actions are based on the need for children to develop mental health and social skills through activity and interaction with others.

The declaration stems from Gov. Kate Brown’s recent actions to keep Oregon classrooms closed unless a matrix of conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic were met.

The commissioners said they have the right to declare an emergency due to the “extraordinary measures” associated with COVID-19 and the state’s reopening criteria.

Board Chairman Nyquist pointed out at Tuesday’s meeting that there is about 80,000 square feet of heated and air conditioned space at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center that is going unused that could be used for extracurricular activities.

The commissioners said they will:

— Support the creation of a reopening criteria focused on allowing children to safely play and interact.