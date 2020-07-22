Commissioners learn about Mill Race Station plan

LEBANON — Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker learned Tuesday morning about a proposed short-term Urban Renewal Plan that would help provide infrastructure for a mixed use development on 51 acres on the north side of Lebanon.
The Mill Race Urban Renewal Plan area would provide the developers, Larry and Nikki Spires, with a portion of tax income for the area, which would be invested in infrastructure.
Consultant Elaine Howard told the commissioners the plan would last about eight years, with a maximum allowable indebtedness of about $9.6 million.
The Spires plan to develop commercial and residential buildings in three phases at what will be called Mill Race Station, which is near the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus.
The long-term plan is to include a grocery store, apartments, professional offices, condominiums and about 20 homes in a gated community.
The Lebanon City Council will hold a public hearing about the proposed urban renewal district at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. 3rd St.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Were informed by Linn County Fair & Expo Center manager Randy Porter that income for Fiscal Year 2019-20 was down about $277,000, but he was able to reduce personnel costs by about $273,000. Tucker thanked Porter for carefully matching staffing to income as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were felt due to cancelled events.
• Put into effect Cost of Living Increases of 4.66% for employees represented by the SEIU and 4% for those represented by the Juvenile Detention Association.
• Accepted bids for the 2020 asphalt overlay program: Wildish Construction, Eugene, $720,626; North Santiam Paving, Stayton, $766,892; Knife River, Tangent, $782,358.
• Approved a two-year contract with Oregon Beverage for alcohol management and sales at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
