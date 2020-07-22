Commissioners learn about Mill Race Station plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker learned Tuesday morning about a proposed short-term Urban Renewal Plan that would help provide infrastructure for a mixed use development on 51 acres on the north side of Lebanon.

The Mill Race Urban Renewal Plan area would provide the developers, Larry and Nikki Spires, with a portion of tax income for the area, which would be invested in infrastructure.

Consultant Elaine Howard told the commissioners the plan would last about eight years, with a maximum allowable indebtedness of about $9.6 million.

The Spires plan to develop commercial and residential buildings in three phases at what will be called Mill Race Station, which is near the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus.

The long-term plan is to include a grocery store, apartments, professional offices, condominiums and about 20 homes in a gated community.

The Lebanon City Council will hold a public hearing about the proposed urban renewal district at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. 3rd St.

In other business, the commissioners: