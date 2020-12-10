Commissioners OK $300,000 for Santiam Schools

The same is true for art classes.

“We’ve had to drop some classes that just don’t work well online,” Miller said. “But we purchased digital cameras, and students are studying digital photography instead.”

Miller said the district has set up distance learning hubs in the elementary and high school gymnasiums, and that has required staffing.

“We also set up a temporary modular classroom in Detroit,” Miller said. “Instead of the kids coming here, we’re taking education to them. They can get Internet in the modular, and it’s also a place where we can deliver materials to each student. We are also receiving donated items and can distribute them there as well.”

Miller said the United Way helped provide funding for the modular unit.

Miller said the grant funds will also be used to hire additional custodians when students come back to classrooms in January.

“There will be a lot of extra cleaning needed,” Miller said.

Miller said it is difficult to project a month ahead, but he said the plan is to bring elementary students back in January, followed by secondary students in February.

In other business, the commissioners: