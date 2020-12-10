Commissioners OK $300,000 for Santiam Schools

The Linn County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to provide $300,000 in federal CARES Act funding to the Santiam Canyon School District to help deal with COVID-19-related issues, including distance learning.
“Before fires in the Santiam Canyon were completely put out, it became clear to us that the strength of that area was the school district and that it was going to be one of the cornerstones of recovery for that area,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Roger Nyquist said. “We’ve been working with Superintendent Todd Miller ever since, and he has been fantastic. He’s doing a great job.”
Miller said the district has incurred numerous unplanned expenses, such as purchasing Chromebooks for students, adding 80 Internet hotspots and providing technology so instructors can reach out to students from their classrooms as well as their individual homes as needed.
Miller said the district is serving about 525 students, down about 75 from its usual 600.
“When students are in a classroom, they can share books and other materials,” Miller said. “When they are working from home, we need to provide each of them with individual materials. We have had to buy more curriculum supplies.”
For instance, Miller said, the district purchased exercise bands and balls “so students can participate and use the same equipment.”
The same is true for art classes.
“We’ve had to drop some classes that just don’t work well online,” Miller said. “But we purchased digital cameras, and students are studying digital photography instead.”
Miller said the district has set up distance learning hubs in the elementary and high school gymnasiums, and that has required staffing.
“We also set up a temporary modular classroom in Detroit,” Miller said. “Instead of the kids coming here, we’re taking education to them. They can get Internet in the modular, and it’s also a place where we can deliver materials to each student. We are also receiving donated items and can distribute them there as well.”
Miller said the United Way helped provide funding for the modular unit.
Miller said the grant funds will also be used to hire additional custodians when students come back to classrooms in January.
“There will be a lot of extra cleaning needed,” Miller said.
Miller said it is difficult to project a month ahead, but he said the plan is to bring elementary students back in January, followed by secondary students in February.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Extended the deadline for local businesses affected by the state’s latest round of COVID-19 restrictions from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17. Between 20 and 30 businesses have already applied, and the commissioners said they hope to begin distributing $1.6 million in CARES Act money as early as this week.
• Approved advertising for bids to replace the Muddy Creek Bridge on Powerline Road near Harrisburg.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
