Commissioners sell former Lyons mill site

LYONS — Linn County will sell a 68-acre former mill site at 40919 16th Ave. in Lyons to Sierra Cascade Forest Products for $525,000, Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Tuesday morning.
Board Chair Roger Nyquist was on the telephone with Oregon Health Authority officials.
Linn County took possession of the property in 2018 in lieu of about $60,000 in unpaid property taxes. The owner was the Butte Development Company. The property has a real market value of $1,177,370.
Chris Cooper of Chris Cooper Wagner LLC, which operates CW Lumber on the Marion County side of Mill City, also submitted a bid of $200,000.
Sierra Cascade Forest Products is based near Scio. The company sells Christmas trees and other holiday associated products, ranging from table toppers to 100-foot tall commercial trees for malls.
The company will employ 100 people immediately, with plans to grow to more than 300.
In a letter to Linn County Property Manager Russ Williams, company agent Chris Sevilla said the purchase will have a $5- to $10-million economic impact on the Lyons-Mill City area.
He estimates there will be another $10 million in economic advantages through the incorporation of existing business that is currently being manufactured elsewhere.
“For example, during the COVID 19 downturn, in the month of April 2020 alone, we had a 5,000% increase in demand for our products, validated by real shipments,” Sevilla noted.
The company plans to diversify its product offerings with firelogs, starters, colourflames and bundled firewood.
Sevilla noted the company has a “commanding national market share” in bundled firewood and holiday pine cone products.
Sevilla added the company will spruce up the mill site, “because we also desire to work in a place that is naturally pleasing and will be welcomed and valued by the community …"
In other business, the commissioners:
— Were told by Planning Director Robert Wheeldon the number of building and electrical permit applications submitted in April is down slightly, but overall department activity is ahead of the same time period a year ago, due to heavy industrial permit activity in March.
— Approved adding $10,000 to an existing contract with the USDA Forest Service to add days with the Juvenile Work Program for control of invasive species within the Sweet Home Ranger District.
