Commissioners to seek Beachie Creek public records

The commissioners also pledged to cut as much red tape as possible to assist families and business owners as they rebuild their lives in the Santiam Canyon communities.

That includes working with them with environmental and building permits.

Nyquist said he is going to ask Gov. Kate Brown to sign an executive order waiving state land use laws in the canyon area.

“I would propose that we work with the Marion County Board of Commissioners and develop a management process for that area,” Nyquist said.

Nyquist said Linn County’s ability to turn the Fair & Expo Center in Albany into an evacuation shelter for more than 750 people and 1,000 animals was an amazing feat.

“But once the adrenaline of getting the shelter set up settled in, I began to focus on how devastating this is for so many people,” Nyquist said. “The future is daunting for many people. Oregon is not an easy place to build homes, due in part to state land use laws. People want to rebuild. We must help them realize ways they can get there from here.”

The commissioners said they are working with Parks Director Brian Carroll to open county parks as transitional housing for some families.

John Neal Memorial Park at Lyons was not destroyed in the fire. Parks employees have been cleaning the park, restrooms and showers in anticipation of using it as a shelter site. There are about 40 camping slips.

