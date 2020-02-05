Commissioners told 37,000 visited Storybook Land

More than 37,000 people visited the 43rd annual Christmas Storybook Land held in December at the Linn County Expo Center, Expo Manager Randy Porter told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
The county provides use of the facilities for several weeks at no charge.
Storybook Land President Carol Wood noted in a letter to Porter that the event was made possible by 88 corporate and 52 private sponsors. And, she added, guests donated 27,800 food items for Fish of Albany.
“We are particularly thankful for the ability to offer 894 seniors, veterans and special needs citizens a special tour day with covered parking,” Wood wrote. “And daytime availability to the facility made four days of children's tours possible to the delight of some 3,700 children from schools and the community at large.”
Porter also reported that business is good and that he's filled one of two open positions, but he plans to keep a set-up job and office job unfilled for now.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a county-wide contract for towing with AA Towing of Albany. According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, other towing companies will be used as needed.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between the state of Oregon through the Criminal Justice Commission Specialty Courts Grant Program and Linn County. The grant, which is not to exceed $229,950, will be used to assist adults in the Linn County Adult Drug Court system.
• Approved an amendment to the agreement between the InterCommunity Health Network and the county. It will add $2 per health network member per month if the county’s mental health department meets specific performance measures. Public Health Director Todd Noble said that could amount to up to $500,000 to $1 million in added income.
• Discussed an issue regarding Airbnb rental houses refusing to pay the county’s 3% transient lodging tax. Jodi Gollehon of the County Attorney’s Office said that some Airbnbs are claiming the tax is “not legitimate.” A similar issue has surfaced in Oregon City. “If they want to play hardball, well, batter up,” Board Chair Roger Nyquist said.