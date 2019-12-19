Coping skills program for caregivers planned

Samaritan Evergreen Hospice has partnered with The Center for Mind-Body Medicine to offer a "Mind-Body Medicine" skills group for caregivers.
The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 7 to Feb. 25 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany.
The series is open to anyone caring for a loved one. Each session will focus on self-care techniques to reduce tensions and fatigue and increase resilience, calmness and joy. Participants will discover ways to decrease feelings of hopelessness, depression and anxiety and to increase well-being, control and joy.
All discussions will be confidential, open and respectful with times to work on restoring energy. Through a supportive group of others who know well the demands of caregiving, participants will practice ways to relax and cope with the demands of life.
The self-care model taught during this series was developed by James Gordon, MD, the founder of The Center for Mind Body Medicine. J. Anna Looney is a certified Center for Mind Body Medicine facilitator and founder of Insight Journeys, LLC. She combines her training in social interaction and facilitation with a lifelong passion for communications, holistic health and humanism to share mind/body techniques for stress reduction and self-care.
Registration is required, but there is no charge to participate. Register by calling Anna Looney at 609-468-2270 or by email annalooney22@gmail.com.