Corvallis man enjoys his shot on 'Jeopardy!'

Smith said that 10 years ago, he made it to the second round of testing to appear on the show.

This time around, he took the online test in January 2020, a second round of tests in April and a third round in June.

“After the final round, they told me I was in the contest hopper for the next 18 months,” Smith said. “If I didn’t get called in that time, I could try out again. They called in November and told me they would tape on Nov. 30.”

Due to the pandemic, Smith said he chose to drive to L.A. instead of fly.

"Jeopardy!" contestants are given quiz answers and must provide the question that matches them. Each correct question earns the contestant an escalating amount of money over six categories. There are two rounds of play, with a $1,000 question for each of six categories in the first round and $2,000 each in the second round.

There is one at-large “Daily Double” question in the first round plus two in the second round, in which contestants can wager up to the entire amount of their winnings at that point.

Smith arrived on Sunday, Nov. 29, and taping was the next day. All of the contestants were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday.

