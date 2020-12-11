Counties, Samaritan will team up for COVID-19 vaccinations

Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, working in conjunction with Samaritan Health Services, will coordinate rollouts of COVID-19 vaccinations in the region once pharmaceutical companies receive federal and state approvals.
Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble and Benton County Public Health Director Charlie Fautin said representatives from each of the counties, plus Samaritan, have been collaborating on rollout plans for several months.
“Linn County is in active planning discussions with Oregon Health Authority and our regional partners for vaccine distribution and rollout,” Noble said. “Samaritan will be the hub for vaccine distribution since it has cold storage capabilities.”
Fautin said Samaritan made a major commitment by purchasing the cold storage equipment required to keep at least one of the possible vaccines viable.
“Samaritan is a powerful partner to have in this effort,” Fautin said.
Fautin said it appeared the Food and Drug Administration would give final approval Friday, but vaccines will also need to be approved by a scientific review committee formed by Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada health officials.
Local groups do not expect to receive vaccines for general public dispersal for several weeks, officials said.
“The state is working on guidance which is forthcoming to identify which groups would come (first), but likely they would be the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions and essential workers before there would be a rollout to the general population,” Noble said. “We have been told that the general population should be vaccinated, hopefully, starting in March or April, depending on the availability of vaccines from the federal government.”
Noble said the first shipment of vaccines will be targeted toward health care workers and first responders and they will be followed by the more vulnerable populations, such as residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Pharmacies are expected to take the lead on that phase of the program, Noble added.
“We are waiting for more guidance on the state’s rollout plan but expect that commercial pharmacies will play a major role, and it’s not clear at this point how much will be going to primary care or health departments,” Noble said.
Noble added that Linn County “wants to and has the capacity to do mass vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds as soon as we are provided vaccines. We have a large Medical Reserve Corps that has been actively involved in our testing efforts since April, and our plan is to utilize them along with our staff to be a mass vaccination clinic for the community.”
“We are eager to get the vaccines here so recovery from COVID-19 can begin in earnest,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “While we are concerned about the increases we’re seeing in the number of positive tests, the potential arrival of vaccines in coming weeks is great news.”
Through Friday, Benton County has had 1,013 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Linn County has had 2,012 cases and 27 deaths. Statewide, there have been 91,421 cases and 1,138 deaths.
In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority officials said the first round of vaccines will likely only be enough to cover a portion of the state’s health care workers.
Brown said approximately 100,000 Oregonians should receive their first vaccine doses by the end of the year.
"With 300,000 health care workers in the state, the first doses will be prioritized for staff who work at hospitals and other inpatient facilities and have direct patient contact, especially with COVID-19 patients," Brown said. "That will include people in vital roles, like housekeeping and food services."
Brown added, "In Oregon, we need to vaccinate at least 10,000 people per day to immunize 3 million Oregonians, or about three-quarters of our state. That's the scale we need to achieve communitywide immunity. It's a tall order, and we can't do it without federal resources to deliver the doses and support our distribution and outreach efforts."
Some 147,000 doses from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna are expected to arrive on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.
"Hospitals are going to need to prioritize because they're not going to be getting enough vaccine all at the same time to provide vaccine for all of their staff," OHA senior health adviser Joe Sullivan said.
Sullivan said there are about 400,000 people in what the state is designating the 1A group — direct-line health care workers, emergency personnel, hospital staff and administrators.
Some 11,000 doses of the initial deliveries will be allocated for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities.
The state is working with pharmacies to deliver and administer vaccinations at the long-term care facilities.
