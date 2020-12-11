Counties, Samaritan will team up for COVID-19 vaccinations

“The state is working on guidance which is forthcoming to identify which groups would come (first), but likely they would be the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions and essential workers before there would be a rollout to the general population,” Noble said. “We have been told that the general population should be vaccinated, hopefully, starting in March or April, depending on the availability of vaccines from the federal government.”

Noble said the first shipment of vaccines will be targeted toward health care workers and first responders and they will be followed by the more vulnerable populations, such as residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Pharmacies are expected to take the lead on that phase of the program, Noble added.

“We are waiting for more guidance on the state’s rollout plan but expect that commercial pharmacies will play a major role, and it’s not clear at this point how much will be going to primary care or health departments,” Noble said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}