Country Lane residents prevail at Supreme Court

SWEET HOME — The Oregon Supreme Court has sided with property owners within the Country Lane subdivision west of Sweet Home in their 8-year battle with the Albany & Eastern Railroad.
The issue: The Albany & Eastern Railroad wanted to charge the eight property owners an annual fee to maintain a railroad crossing into their 70-acre housing development that was constructed in the 1950s. The property owners say they have used that crossing since the development was founded, thus making it a public crossing.
Lawsuit participants were Mike and Cindy Martell, John and Elaine Harcrow, Jeffrey and Beverly Kaiser, Joanne Fagan, Ray and Michelle McMullen, Jeremy and Karen Orr, Richard and Jill Hutchins and Laura Mithoug.
The lawsuits have hinged on the principle of “adverse use” and a prescriptive easement, which means the residents have a right to cross the tracks.
Property owners had to prove that for at least 10 years, they openly used the crossing in a way that was “adverse” or inconsistent with the property owner’s use of the property.
Ultimately, the Supreme Court based its decision on the fact “the residents openly and notoriously, and in full view of the rightful owner, continuously used the crossing for decades.”
The property owners were represented by Dan Armstrong of Corvallis and the railroad was represented by Martin Hansen.
In 2007, Lebanon businessman Rick Franklin purchased the railroad company and in 2012, purchased the underlying 17 miles of tracks.
After reviewing property records, the railroad determined the old easement did not provide deeded access to the Country Lane properties. The railroad also posted signs that the crossing was private and trespassing would be prohibited.
Shortly after, the railroad implemented an annual permit fee program for maintenance and to provide liability insurance coverage.
The Country Lane residents refused to pay the fee and the railroad filed a lawsuit against them.
In January 2016, Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman ruled in favor of the property owners, but the railroad appealed that decision. In June 2019, the Court of Appeals overturned Delsman’s ruling.
The Country Lane property owners then appealed the case to the Supreme Court. Oral arguments were held on March 12 and the ruling was issued Thursday.
In a prepared statement, attorney Armstrong said the property owners will seek reimbursement of their attorney fees.
“The railroad’s landlock lawsuit was based on deeds so old they were hard to even read,” Armstrong said.
He said the costs and risks of litigation were “all stacked against the neighbors.”
Armstrong said this is the first rural shortline railroad landlock lawsuit decided in Oregon since statehood.
He said the decision will affect 21 shortline railroads covering 1,274 miles of track.
“The decision affects countless acres of rural Oregon residential property potentially landlocked by shortline railroads,” Armstrong said.
Property owner Mike Martell said the railroad acted like a “bully.”
“This was the fight of our lives,” Martell said in a press release. “The railroad’s position was completely unreasonable throughout. We didn’t have the money to pay for a trial, much less up to the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court, eight long years of complex legal litigation to the ultimate court. We had no choice but to fight.”
Martell added, “We vowed we’d never pay a penny to the railroad and now we won’t.”
The story dates back to 1910 when the owner of 75 acres of land divided it into two parcels for his son and daughter (Murray). In 1915, the son sold his property to a man named Sharinghousen.
In 1928, the daughter and Sharinghousen, sold strips of their properties to the predecessor of what is now the Albany & Eastern Railroad Company, so a railroad could be built parallel to what is now Highway 20.
The daughter retained an easement for a private roadway crossing and although Sharinghousen did not have a signed easement, his deed warranted that his property was to be transferred free from all encumbrances.
In 1942, Sharinghousen divided his property into eight lots and Country Lane was formed. Three lots were occupied by 1953 and all lots were occupied by 1963.
The trial court found that beginning in 1942, Country Lane residents had used the crossing and that “from at least 1953 the railroad treated the crossing as a public crossing.”
Attorneys representing the railroad did not respond to a request for comments.
