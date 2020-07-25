Country Lane residents prevail at Supreme Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — The Oregon Supreme Court has sided with property owners within the Country Lane subdivision west of Sweet Home in their 8-year battle with the Albany & Eastern Railroad.

The issue: The Albany & Eastern Railroad wanted to charge the eight property owners an annual fee to maintain a railroad crossing into their 70-acre housing development that was constructed in the 1950s. The property owners say they have used that crossing since the development was founded, thus making it a public crossing.

Lawsuit participants were Mike and Cindy Martell, John and Elaine Harcrow, Jeffrey and Beverly Kaiser, Joanne Fagan, Ray and Michelle McMullen, Jeremy and Karen Orr, Richard and Jill Hutchins and Laura Mithoug.

The lawsuits have hinged on the principle of “adverse use” and a prescriptive easement, which means the residents have a right to cross the tracks.

Property owners had to prove that for at least 10 years, they openly used the crossing in a way that was “adverse” or inconsistent with the property owner’s use of the property.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court based its decision on the fact “the residents openly and notoriously, and in full view of the rightful owner, continuously used the crossing for decades.”