County plans to help families, even after shelter closes

Linn County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Spencer said evacuation levels have been lowered in parts of both north and south Linn County, although a portion of the north county remains at a Level 3.

“There are no new fire threats, but we really don’t need a lot of people driving around there until we can get everything assessed,” Spencer said. “We spent the weekend assessing structures that burned, about 80 of them.”

Spencer said that soon, residents will be able to click on link through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website, enter their address and see what type of damage has occurred to their home or business.

Spencer also addressed the issue of “community patrols,” individuals patrolling the area looking for looters.

“Some of them are wearing body armor and weapons. We know they are trying to do good, but it takes a lot of time to stop every one of them and question them. They need to let law enforcement protect their towns.”

Linn County’s Neva Anderson said the Salvation Army is continuing to prepare and serve three meals per day at the Expo Center, medical aides are on site and the Albany Fire Department is picking up prescriptions.