County's business info effort reaches 700-plus

Tate said he is targeting businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

“Of that 13%, about 80% (about 60) have been helped with programs or with specific problems,” Tate said. “I am going to shift to more face-to-face outreach, especially in the North Santiam Canyon communities. I spent a couple weeks in the Brownsville and Scio areas.”

Tate said the state is nearly out of what he called Round 4 stimulus funding, but Round 1 and Round 3 money is still available for a few weeks.

“But there are more restrictions with that money,” Tate said.

By mid-November, any leftover Round 1 or Round 3 funds will go back to the state pool.

“Grants appear to be popular and loans are less popular,” Tate said.

Board Chairman Nyquist said the pandemic has continued well beyond what many people had expected.

“Most people thought this might extend out a couple months,” Nyquist said.

Nyquist said there are a number of business assistance programs available, but each has its own set of regulations.

“There is definitely a lot of uncertainty of what the next six months is going to look like,” Tate said.