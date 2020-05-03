Couples still saying "I Do" despite COVID-19 pandemic

SWEET HOME — The bride was radiant in her white wedding gown.
The groom was handsome in his Irish tartan kilt.
Repurposed Easter flowers and rose petals added a colorful touch as Jennifer Bruce and Kevin Churchill repeated their wedding vows Saturday afternoon, April 24, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Sweet Home.
The only thing missing were pews filled with family and friends sharing the joyous occasion.
Oh, Jennifer’s mother Tami was there, along with her brother Jason Bruce — who per tradition, gave her away. There also were her three children and a smattering of other parishioners.
The number paled in comparison to the hundreds of invitations the couple had originally sent to family and friends as they prepared for a May wedding. In this era of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, only about 10 people witnessed the nuptials and they sat one or two to a pew with an empty pew between them.
Thanks to Leo Fernandez, another 50 members of the church attended in spirit. Fernandez enlarged photos of the couple’s church family and taped them to pews so the couple could see them when they turned to leave the church at the end of Mass.
“It’s not the wedding we planned,” Jennifer said after the ceremony, which was officiated by Rev. Father Fred Anthony and Deacon Robert Malone. “But the wedding was exactly as it was supposed to be. It was amazing.”
Jennifer’s journey to a small Catholic church and Catholicism took a long and winding road. Being married in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic adds another colorful story to her journey.
She grew up in Stayton, quit high school and took classes at Chemeketa Community College, focusing on math with a goal of teaching.
Her drawing skills caught the attention of a tattoo artist who offered her a job, which led her to stints in Venice Beach, California, New Zealand and Argentina.
Along the way, her family grew to include Jaydan, 14, Breeza, 11, and Johnny, 7.
When she returned to Oregon, she lived with her mother in Salem and they soon agreed they wanted a more rural lifestyle. Five years ago, when her mother was in the Sweet Home area looking for properties, she found 10 acres for sale on the Upper Calapooia east of Holley and they quickly knew it was for them.
“We wrote the owner a letter and told her why this was the home for us,” Jennifer said.
Kevin, 46, grew up in Rogue River and after high school worked in a fiberglass shop for four years, then spent a few months commercial fishing in Alaska before enlisting in the Army. He was a paratrooper and small arms repairman who served in Iraq and Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
He planned to make a career of the service, but in his 11th year an injury forced his retirement. By then his family had moved to Baker City and he joined them, working as a drug and alcohol councilor and managing the local VFW.
In 2017, Jennifer took her tattooing talents to a party in Baker City and the two met.
“He was on a date and when I tattooed Star Wars symbols on his arms, he passed out,” Jennifer said.
Four months later, at Christmas, she ventured back to Baker City in a blizzard and they met again. This time she realized that he is a “true gentleman” and they began a long-distance relationship.
“We kept chatting online and began to see each other once a month,” Jennifer said.
But after a year, Jennifer said it was time for Kevin to “get over here.”
Reared a Catholic, Kevin asked Jennifer if she would be interested in joining the church.
“She is the most religious person I have ever known, but she didn’t realize it,” Kevin said.
Jennifer enrolled in the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) program led by Nancy Ellis and called it “amazing.”
“I have learned so much about religion in my travels,” Jennifer said. “Buddhism, Mormonism, Rastafarianism and the Maori culture. Religion has always calmed me, especially the Virgin Mary. God is love.”
But Jennifer was worried that her numerous tattoos might lead some Catholics to castigate her.
“I told her that anyone who judged her was actually judging themselves,” Kevin said. “She is more Christian than a lot of Christians I have known.”
Jennifer quickly realized her fears were unfounded and she was welcomed with open arms.
She jumped into church activities.
She is involved with children’s ministry and spearheaded a Christmas project to fill shoeboxes with items for children in needy countries. The church collected and sent 250 boxes.
Kevin is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8624 and organizes an annual chili and cornbread cook off that raises about $1,000 to support a local seminarian.
The couple purchased their traditional Celtic wedding rings in 2018 when they visited Galway, Ireland. He proposed to her on the Cliffs of Moher.
“Once the virus pandemic hit we considered postponing the wedding, but Father Fred suggested we actually move it up,” Jennifer said. “It all came together in a week. It was in God’s time, not our time. My dress that I bought at a thrift store had already been altered. I was pretty upset at first. Everything had been set up for our May wedding.”
Parishioner Kathy Ives was recruited to play the piano and Anita Azarenko — Jennifer’s Godmother — led the small group in song. Jennifer’s maid of honor was Marianne Blanchard of Grand Ronde and Kevin’s best man was Jon Pennington of Lebanon.
Flowers came from the local Safeway store.
“I went in and asked about flowers and the person working there asked when I needed them,” Jennifer said. “I told her Saturday and she was dazed. She had some in a vase and I said, ‘those will do.’”
The next day she went back looking for rose petals and the employee gathered up all she could find in the back room and gave them to the couple.
Mass was celebrated in the usual way, except when it came time for the sign of peace when people usually shake hands or hug.
“I’m a hugger and I would have liked to hug everyone who was there, but turned around and gave everyone the peace sign,” Jennifer said. “That’s when I saw the pictures on the pews and I lost it and began to cry. It was so touching.”
Another special touch was after Father Fred and Deacon Malone completed the wedding ceremony, Kevin took the wool shawl off his shoulders and wrapped it around Jennifer.
“She’s a member of the Churchill clan now,” he said. “This is our tartan.”
And the parish that Jennifer had worried would not accept her, had one more surprise in store for the new couple.
When they walked out of the church, they were greeted by a parking lot filled with cars and trucks and the wailing of horns and loud cheers.
“I lost it,” Kevin said. “We both just burst out crying. It was so touching, so special. I’ve never felt like that before.”
Jennifer added, “It was such a joyous occasion. It turned out exactly as it was supposed to be.”
When the pandemic is over the couple plan to hold a reception for friends and family who could not take part in their special day.
But the Churchills aren’t the only mid-valley couples who will have special memories of their wedding day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said the number of couples seeking marriage licenses has remained steady, even though his staff is issuing them only by appointment from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays.
“We are pretty filled up,” Druckenmiller said. “We have appointments wall-to-wall and are booked out about two weeks.”
Druckenmiller said the public has been “really good-natured, everybody understands. We’ve made a few exceptions for first responders who could not meet the schedule.”
Druckenmiller said at least one applicant must be a Linn County resident and the application should be completed online at lc-helionweb.co.linn.or.us/Marriage/ before calling 541-967-3831 to make an appointment in the office.
The Benton County Clerk’s Office is operating in much the same manner, requiring online applications before couples make an appointment to come into the office to complete the application process during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.
Couples must complete the process within 30 days of submitting the on-line application form or the application will have to be resubmitted. Marriage licenses must be obtained in-person before the three-day waiting period goes into effect.
The on-line marriage application can be found at marriage.co.benton.or.us/.
Call the Benton County Clerk’s Office at 541-766-6831 to make appointments.
