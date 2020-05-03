Couples still saying "I Do" despite COVID-19 pandemic

Flowers came from the local Safeway store.

“I went in and asked about flowers and the person working there asked when I needed them,” Jennifer said. “I told her Saturday and she was dazed. She had some in a vase and I said, ‘those will do.’”

The next day she went back looking for rose petals and the employee gathered up all she could find in the back room and gave them to the couple.

Mass was celebrated in the usual way, except when it came time for the sign of peace when people usually shake hands or hug.

“I’m a hugger and I would have liked to hug everyone who was there, but turned around and gave everyone the peace sign,” Jennifer said. “That’s when I saw the pictures on the pews and I lost it and began to cry. It was so touching.”

Another special touch was after Father Fred and Deacon Malone completed the wedding ceremony, Kevin took the wool shawl off his shoulders and wrapped it around Jennifer.

“She’s a member of the Churchill clan now,” he said. “This is our tartan.”

And the parish that Jennifer had worried would not accept her, had one more surprise in store for the new couple.