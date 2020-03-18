COVID-19 case closes Albany Family Medicine

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Albany was confirmed Wednesday at the Albany Family Medicine clinic on Waverly Drive by the Oregon Health Authority and Linn County Public Health.
The facility operated by the Corvallis Clinic closed after a health care provider there tested positive for COVID-19.
Linn County Public Health Department officials said that anyone who came in contact with the employee will be notified and provided with information about how they can take care of themselves and family members.
The name and gender of the infected person was not released.
There are 14 known cases in Lebanon at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home. Thirteen of those cases are residents and one staff member. The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday that all of the 151 residents of the Veterans Home have been tested for the coronavirus and that there have been no new positive results.
Linn County spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Duncan said in a prepared statement that Public Health staff members are working in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, local health services, fire and emergency medical services, as well as community-based organizations to protect the general public.
The Linn County Emergency Operations Center continues to operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Spokesperson Mona Goudarzian said the Corvallis Clinic is “taking immediate action and has closed the Waverly Drive location for deep cleaning and sanitization.”
Goudarzian said the plan is to open the clinic for essential visits only on Monday.
“The Corvallis Clinic Incident Command Team is working diligently with staff at the Public Health Departments for both Benton and Linn Counties to take appropriate measures for management of the situation and to keep staff and patients safe,” Goudarzian noted in an email to the Democrat-Herald.
The Corvallis Clinis is physician-owned and has operated for 73 years. It has 11 health care facilities in the Central Willamette Valley.
“We recognize that this is a very uncertain time for everyone and we want to express our gratitude to our community partners and community members for all the work they have done and continue to do to protect the health and wellbeing of folks who live and work in Linn County,” Duncan said. “The health of the public is a team effort and we are grateful to be part of your team.”
As of late Wednesday, Oregon had three COVID-19 related deaths and 10 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 75. The first death was reported last week in Multnomah County. The two new cases were a 60-year-old woman in Lane County and a 71-year-old man who died in Washington County.
The 10 new cases include one in Linn County, two in Lane County, four in Marion County, two in Washington County and one in Yamhill County.
Linn County health officials remind residents that the best way to protect themselves is to practice social distancing — staying at least six feet away from other people — and good hand washing, soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Do not touch our eyes, mouth, nose or face with unwashed hands and stay home if you don’t feel well.
For up-to-date information, visit the Linn County Public Health Facebook page or call the emergency center at 4541-967-3888.
There are almost 220,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide with nearly 9,000 deaths and more than 84,000 recoveries as of late Wednesday.
In the United States, there have been 8,335 confirmed cases and 135 deaths.