COVID-19 case averages and hospitalizations rise as mid-valley adds 20 new cases

Oregon’s average daily COVID-19 case count continues to climb in unison with hospitalizations. The seven-day daily average reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday is 425, up from 355 per day last week and 285 two weeks ago.
The state reported 248 new confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday. While 248 is below the daily average for the past week, Monday case counts are typically lower than those for other days of the week.
With the two new fatalities, Oregon's death toll increased to 2,394. The state's cumulative case total increased to 167,130 Monday. Neither of the deaths were in Linn County or Benton County.
The United States added 40,601 new cases Monday and sits at more than 30.5 million cases since the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country also added 383 new deaths associated with COVID-19, pushing the cumulative total to 554,064.
Locally, Benton County added three new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 2,611. Linn County added 17 new cases, moving the county total to 3,907. Benton County’s death total remains at 18, and Linn County’s death total is at 60.
The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1) and Yamhill (13).
The state also reported 14,314 new vaccinations administered Sunday, plus 7,817 vaccinations administered in prior days and reported Sunday. Of the 2,433,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Oregon, 1,997,303 have been administered. In Oregon, 1,269,051 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 771,752 people have been fully vaccinated.
County-specific vaccination data was not available Monday due to a reporting error.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations decreased by 27 Monday. The current total of coronavirus-related hospitalizations is 177, up from 142 on March 29. There are currently 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported, which is one fewer than the number reported Sunday.
