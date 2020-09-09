COVID-19 claims 4 more Oregonians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 486, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.

There also were 169 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 28,355.

There was one new case in Benton County, raising the total to 228 cases and six deaths, and none in Linn County, which held steady with 405 cases and 13 deaths.

New cases are in the following counties: Clackamas, 17; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 1; Jackson, 17; Jefferson, 2; Lane, 7; Malheur, 4; Marion, 25; Morrow, 4; Multnomah, 39; Polk, 4; Umatilla, 10; Wasco, 1; Washington, 25; and Yamhill, 11.

Three of the deaths were Marion County residents and most had underlying medical conditions.

Deaths included a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 3, at her residence; a 100-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Sept. 7, at her residence; a 72-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Sept. 6, at her residence; and an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 6, at his residence.