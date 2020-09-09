COVID-19 claims 4 more Oregonians

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 486, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.
There also were 169 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 28,355.
There was one new case in Benton County, raising the total to 228 cases and six deaths, and none in Linn County, which held steady with 405 cases and 13 deaths.
New cases are in the following counties: Clackamas, 17; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 1; Jackson, 17; Jefferson, 2; Lane, 7; Malheur, 4; Marion, 25; Morrow, 4; Multnomah, 39; Polk, 4; Umatilla, 10; Wasco, 1; Washington, 25; and Yamhill, 11.
Three of the deaths were Marion County residents and most had underlying medical conditions.
Deaths included a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 3, at her residence; a 100-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Sept. 7, at her residence; a 72-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Sept. 6, at her residence; and an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 6, at his residence.
CNN reported Tuesday that nine COVID-19 vaccine makers have signed a joint pledge to uphold “high ethical standards” when seeking approval for their vaccines.
CNN noted that means they won’t “seek premature government approval for any COVID-19 vaccines they develop.”
The companies are AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Merck.
Two of the companies, Moderna and Pfizer, have vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S.
Health officials are concerned that COVID-19 cases will jump after millions of Americans headed to beaches and other public places over the long Labor Day weekend.
Health officials saw spikes after both the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.
Universities across the country are also dismissing students for holding COVID-19 parties as the new academic year is about to get started.
