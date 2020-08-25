COVID-19 claims 7 more Oregonians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 427, Oregon Health Authority officials reported Tuesday.

None of the deaths were in Linn or Benton counties, although there were four new cases in each county. Linn County has had 365 cases and 12 deaths and Benton County has had 206 cases and six deaths.

There were 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 25,391.

The new cases are in Baker, 3; Clackamas, 17; Clatsop, 1; Columbia, 2; Coos, 2; Deschutes, 1; Jackson, 18; Jefferson, 4; Lane, 3; Lincoln, 3; Malheur, 20; Marion, 40; Morrow, 4; Multnomah, 48; Polk, 1; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 24; Union, 1; Wallowa, 1; Washington, 38; and Yamhill, 7

The deaths include a 93-year-old woman from Lincoln County who died Aug. 15 at her residence; a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who died Aug. 23 at his residence; a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who died Aug. 23 at his residence; and a 68-year-old man from Marion County who died Aug. 22 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; an 87-year-old woman from Lincoln County who died Aug. 23 at her residence; a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who died Aug. 20 at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richfield, Washington, and a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died Aug. 21 at Adventist Medical Center.

