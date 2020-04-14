COVID-19 deaths update: 4th at veterans' home, 3rd in Benton County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LEBANON — A resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home who died April 4 has now been classified as a COVID-19 related death and a Benton County woman died Monday at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

The Lebanon death becomes the fourth at the home and in Linn County. The women was the third COVID-19-related death in Benton County.

According to a statement from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the resident was believed to have recovered from COVID-19 and had died of underlying terminal medical conditions.

Since then, the death has now been classified as COVID-19 related.

According to a department spokeswoman, there have been 21 positive COVID-19 cases at the Lebanon home. There have been 12 recoveries and there are five active cases.

The Benton County woman was 88 years old and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Officials said she had underlying medical conditions.

Her death brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 55.

A 71-year-old Multnomah County man, who tested positive on April 1, died at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He was the state’s 54th COVID-19-related death. He also had underlying medical conditions.