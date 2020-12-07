COVID-19 patient numbers low at mid-valley hospitals

Unlike many community hospitals across the United States, Samaritan Health Service’s five hospitals in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties are not being overrun with COVID-19 patients, said Chief Medical Officer Robert Turngren.
Nationwide on Friday, there were more than 100,000 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and some communities fear they will not have beds or supplies to assist more patients. Especially hard hit were hospitals in New York, California, Rhode Island and New Mexico, whose hospitals were at 101% percent of capacity.
“Our situation is amazingly good,” Turngren said. “As of last Friday, we had 20 COVID-19 patients across our five hospitals and nine of them are at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.”
There are 36 ICU beds throughout the Samaritan Health Services hospitals. Eight additional rooms at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center can be used as ICU rooms if necessary.
Other beds can be used when surge plans are activated.
Turngren said there have been very few COVID-19 patients at the two coastal hospitals — which are managed, but not owned by Samaritan Health Services — throughout the pandemic. The two hospitals, in Lincoln City and Newport, had a total of three patients on Friday.
Turngren said Samaritan has 71 total ventilators system-wide, and 22 of them are new.
“We have plenty of ventilators,” Turngren said. “Our older ventilators were at the end of their lifespans, so we bought 22 new units that are top of the line. We kept the older units and we have them as backups.”
Turngren said Samaritan also has several new anesthesia machines “which work just like ventilators.”
Samaritan can also turn to high-flow oxygen masks and positive pressure systems that help a patient breathe, but are far less invasive than a ventilator, which includes intubation.
There are numerous PPEs, Turngren said.
“We monitor our PPE inventory closely and our supply chain has been wonderful,” Turngren said.
Turngren said staffing could be the tightest resource if COVID-19 cases grow rapidly here.
He said staff that early in the pandemic, six or eight staff members were infected and there have been other infections since, but few.
“In truth, when staff are observing protocols, their chance of infections is low. We deal with infectious diseases all of the time. They are most likely to become infected when they are in the community or eating lunch in the break room,” Turngren said.
“We are fortunate that our three-county area continues to do a good job and people are keeping up their guard,” Turngren said. “We know it’s difficult for people to not spend time with family, especially during the holidays, but we have to stay vigilant.”
Turngren said hospitals in more urban areas appear to be having the most difficult time.
“They have more population and those people are in closer proximity to each other,” Turngren said. “It’s really a credit to our communities that people are heeding advice on dealing with the virus.
Turngren said Oregonians tend to lead healthy lifestyles and enjoy the outdoors, which may be a cultural difference from other states that are experiencing higher infection rates and deaths.
“We are cautiously optimistic, but we are waiting to see what might happen now that we are a week after Thanksgiving,” Turngren said. “We are constantly reviewing our surge plan within our hospitals and outside our walls.”
Turngren said it appears vaccines will soon be available and Samaritan is one of six Oregon hospital organizations that will dispense them.
“We have the ultra-low temperature freezers for the Pfizer vaccine,” Turngren said. “We are working with the Oregon Health Authority about who will receive the first vaccinations.”
Turngren encourages the public to “keep it up” in terms of practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands regularly.
“We are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” Turngren said. “I believe the vaccines are going to work.”
Friday morning, Gov. Brown and Oregon Health Authority officials said that pending FDA approval, Oregon is expected to receive 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped Dec. 15. The following week, 71,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be Oregon-bound.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
