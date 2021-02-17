COVID-19 vaccination clinics to go on as planned

Mid-Valley health officials have been scrambling over the last 48 hours, trying to determine how many doses of COVID-19 vaccines are going to be available for clinics Thursday and Friday.

Wicked weather over much of the country, from the Midwest to the Atlantic Ocean and Minnesota to Texas — including double-digit below zero temperatures — have caused delays in vaccine deliveries from airports in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble had planned to cancel a booster shot clinic scheduled for Thursday and a prime shot scheduled for Friday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

But Wednesday, local health officials determined they would continue with vaccinations as scheduled until the current supply of vaccines is depleted.

“The hope is that while the shipments are delayed, they may still arrive in time for the scheduled clinics,” said Ian Rollins, a spokesperson for Samaritan Health Services. “If the supply does not arrive, individuals with scheduled appointments will be contacted via email or phone to reschedule for a later date. There is no need to call in advance to confirm your appointment or to see if it will be canceled.”