COVID-19 vaccinations for those 80 and older to begin in mid-valley

“We are also working with community partner organizations to assist with scheduling,” Noble said. “It is very important to make sure both doses are booked at the same time. Any family member, friend or trusted person may schedule an appointment for an individual.”

Noble said appointments require a full name, email address and phone number.

The email confirmation will contain the link to book the second appointment, important appointment information such as instructions on preparing for the visit and directions for arriving at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

Noble said more than 3,200 people received vaccinations Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s clinic was primarily for people employed in education, Noble said.

“We don’t know the exact numbers, but it looks like anyone who wanted vaccinated was able to do so,” Noble said. “It went great. It was a smooth operation.”

Noble added that anyone in the education category or other 1a group members remains eligible for vaccinations if they haven’t received one yet.

He added that the county’s mobile vaccination team provided second doses to residents of Mennonite Village and the Albany Fire Department on Thursday.