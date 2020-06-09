Crawfordsville landowners appeal LUBA ruling

CRAWFORDSVILLE — The owners of 108 acres near Crawfordsville have appealed a decision by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturns county approval for rezoning the property from farm/forest to non-resource 5 acre minimum sites and would negate a potential housing development.
In August, the Linn County Planning Commission and Linn County Board of Commissioners approved the rezone application by owners Ron and Virginia Henthorne, who are selling the property to Lynn Merrill.
But 1000 Friends of Oregon filed an appeal of that decision, and last month LUBA ruled the property is within a big game habitat zone, which is part of Linn County’s overall land use goals. LUBA also challenged whether the property’s soil types were such that the site would not sustain productive tree habitat.
In June 2019, Ron and Virginia Henthorne and Merrill of Acreage Land Solutions, asked the Linn County Planning Commission to allow the rezoning because they said the soils on the property will not support a development of a forest-like area.
Merrill was a consultant on the project, with the intent of purchasing the property, which he now controls, although the Henthornes still retain the property’s title.
Several neighbors had opposed the rezoning, citing the narrowness of Crawfordsville Drive, the lack of water in the event of fire and the development of a subdivision in a rural area. Some neighbors were also concerned about how drilling several wells might affect their own potable water supplies.
The Henthornes and Merrill were asking for the rezone so they could proceed with determining how many septic tanks and potable water wells could be developed and, therefore, how many lots could be platted. They were shooting for about 20 sites of 5 acres each.
“We’ve elected to appeal LUBA’s decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals,” Merrill said. “Regardless of how many years it takes, we’ll keep chipping away at this until we get there. Our opponents aren’t fighting for wildlife, they are fighting to control surrounding landowners and make sure they’re the last to build.”
Merrill said the Henthornes spent decades trying to turn the property from “sparsely forested oak savanna to a productive tree farm, going well beyond the efforts a commercial tree farmer would attempt with intent to see any profit.”
Merrill said the plan concerning the big game habitat overlay is to set aside permanent wildlife easements that would be managed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. There would be setbacks of up to 300 feet from adjoining lands, clustering of homesites and improvements on about 1 acre of each tract, with the balance of the property managed as oak savanna for wildlife.
Merrill said Oregon oak savanna was cultivated by Native Americans to reduce brush and encourage grass forage growth, but since the arrival of Europeans to the Willamette Valley, about 95% of it has disappeared.
“With roughly 15 homes as patrons of the habitat, each occupying 1 acre, more than 90 acres of unfenced oak savanna could be established and maintained,” Merrill said. “Without the use of fire the lands would need to be mowed annually to encourage new native grasses and suppress brush. Tree would be thinned periodically.”
Merrill said soil types on most of the property are primarily shallow and have high water tables, and better soils make up only about 50 cubic feet per acre, not enough to make the property commercially viable for tree production.
The sites would be served with high-speed fiber-optic lines, which would allow homeowners to work locally while surrounded by nature.
Merrill believes LUBA exceeded its authority.
“LUBA didn’t even remand the case to the county to clarify how their code was applied or intended; they just reversed the decision,” Merrill said. “The implication of this ‘veto power’ extend to all cities and counties across the state — it rips from the hands of local government the right to interpret their own rules.”
Philip Callaway owns a 38-acre tree farm near the proposed project.
“The LUBA ruling is a major victory for the citizens of Linn County to stop the loss of forestland and big game habitat to unregulated development,” Callaway said. “Many thanks to 1000 Friends of Oregon for their legal representation at the Land Use Board of Appeals.”
Callaway added, “The rezoning of the Henthorne property was such an egregious violation of Linn County code that LUBA reversed the county’s decision, which only happens in about 5% of LUBA appeals.
"LUBA ruled that big game habitat must remain zoned as F/F (farm/forest), EFU (exclusive farm use) or FCM (forest conservation management) to be preserved under Linn County code.”
Callaway also said soil surveys show the property could be a productive forest site.
“The developer’s proposal to create big game habitat by developing a subdivision is patently ridiculous and, we now know, was not supported by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife,” Callaway said.
