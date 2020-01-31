Crews tackle another Champion Mill fire

Lebanon firefighters responded to two structure fires within 30 minutes of each other Thursday evening.

At around 10 p.m., crews were dispatched to a structure fire at the old Champion Mill site off Burdell Boulevard, arriving to find a fully involved 36-by-20-foot vacant storage shed.

The incident commander decided to initiate a defensive attack. Firefighters extinguished the blaze without incident by using monitor nozzles along with handheld streams. The fire was under control and out within 30 minutes. Personnel remained on scene, extinguishing hot spots.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Lebanon Fire District release, the fire is suspicious in nature at this time, as the building was known to be frequented by transients. Crews are familiar with the Champion Mill site, having battled multiple blazes there. In November, they saved a commercial structure on the property.

Lebanon responded with 23 personnel on three engines, one ladder truck, one medic unit, a pumper-tender and four chief officers along with a rehab unit for firefighters. They were assisted at the scene by the Lebanon Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.